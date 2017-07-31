Laughing Squid

DIY AT-AT Cable Organizer and Business Card Case

The DIY Star Wars AT-AT cable organizer and business card case by Geek Supply is a wooden multi-tasking box designed to help you organize your cables and store important business cards. It is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $32.99 (17% off retail price).

This imperial multi-tasking box is constructed like the four-legged All-Terrain walker from the Star Wars saga. It makes for the ultimate gift or your ultimate desk organizer, bringing more to the table than meets the eye. The AT-AT arrives flat-packed, so that your favorite DIYer will love assembling it—and maybe even painting it. But it also hides desk-cluttering cords and even holds business cards, so your neat freak friends and family will love it just as much.

– Hide wires, powerboards, a surge protector, or a remote caddy in the crafty wood construction
– Show your love for Star Wars w/ the AT-AT Walker-shaped box/case
– Construct it yourself for some DIY entertainment
– Store & easily access business cards
– Get all the nuts & screws conveniently included

