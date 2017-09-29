Project Neptune, A Luxurious Mini Submarine by Aston Martin and Triton Submarines

Aston Martin partnered with Triton Submarines to create “Project Neptune,” an upcoming limited edition luxury mini submarine that will allow up to three people to explore under water at depths of around 1,650 feet at a max speed of 3.5 miles per hour. The ritzy air-conditioned sub, which will be 5.9 feet tall and 8,800 pounds, is currently still a concept design and will eventually go into production.
Project Neptune marries Triton’s diving and operational expertise with Aston Martin’s design, materials, and craftsmanship. Overseen by Aston Martin Consulting, the partnership has shaped a unique concept that will lead to an exclusive, strictly-limited edition vehicle. Project Neptune takes Triton’s acclaimed Low Profile (LP) three-person platform as a basis upon which to explore a new iteration of Aston Martin’s progressive design language. (read more)
