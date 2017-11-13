Artist Transforms Various Animals Into Balls

Animals are a part of our life and we must see them every day. In this project, I would try to visualise shapes for the animals. I tried changing their bodies and that was quite complicated. Imagination is always needed to make a new animal’s form. This time, I am trying to make them different; to be round. I was curious about the response, so I tried to upload them on Instagram, and the result was beyond my expectation. ( read more )

Indonesian artist Aditya Aryanto (a.k.a. “ ditpict “), who created the fascinating “ Minecraft in real life ” project, is back with a new Aniball (Animal Ball) series where they transformed the shape of various animals into balls.

