Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Artist Transforms Various Animals Into Balls

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A post shared by Aditya Aryanto ?? (@ditpict) on

Indonesian artist Aditya Aryanto (a.k.a. “ditpict“), who created the fascinating “Minecraft in real life” project, is back with a new Aniball (Animal Ball) series where they transformed the shape of various animals into balls.

Animals are a part of our life and we must see them every day. In this project, I would try to visualise shapes for the animals. I tried changing their bodies and that was quite complicated. Imagination is always needed to make a new animal’s form. This time, I am trying to make them different; to be round. I was curious about the response, so I tried to upload them on Instagram, and the result was beyond my expectation. (read more)

A post shared by Aditya Aryanto ?? (@ditpict) on

A post shared by Aditya Aryanto ?? (@ditpict) on

A post shared by Aditya Aryanto ?? (@ditpict) on

A post shared by Aditya Aryanto ?? (@ditpict) on

A post shared by Aditya Aryanto ?? (@ditpict) on

A post shared by Aditya Aryanto ?? (@ditpict) on

A post shared by Aditya Aryanto ?? (@ditpict) on

A post shared by Aditya Aryanto ?? (@ditpict) on

via Faith is Torment

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy