Artist Paints 100 Colorful Birds on Wood Over 100 Days

As part of a 100 Day Challenge, artist Deanna Maree focused on painting a different bird each day onto slices of tree wood. Maree’s 100 day journey took her virtually all over the globe to find the right bird to suit each day.

At the start of April after a lot of hesitation I committed to the 100-day project. So I decided to make my project 100 little bird paintings on wood. So for the last 100 days I’ve been showing up here day after day to paint a little bird on one of these wood slices.

Prints are available through Deanna Maree’s Etsy store.

via My Modern Met