Artist Creates a Mesmerizing Glow in the Dark Drawing Using a Glass Pen and UV Ink

Wilmington, North Carolina artist Peter Deligdisch (a.k.a. “Peter Draws“) has released a soothing new video where he creates a mesmerizing glow in the dark drawing with a glass pen and special UV ink.

via Sploid