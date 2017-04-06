Laughing Squid

Artist Creates a Mesmerizing Glow in the Dark Drawing Using a Glass Pen and UV Ink

Wilmington, North Carolina artist Peter Deligdisch (a.k.a. “Peter Draws“) has released a soothing new video where he creates a mesmerizing glow in the dark drawing with a glass pen and special UV ink.

Peter Draws Glow in the Dark

via Sploid

