Street Artists Turn Utrecht Apartment Building Into a Giant Bookcase Featuring Residents’ Favorite Books

Talented Dutch street artists Jan Is De Man and Deef Feed were given permission by the owner of an apartment building in Utrecht to create a large mural on the side. Upon arriving at the idea of turning the building into a giant bookcase, the artists asked the building’s residents to give them the title to their favorite book so they could include it in the mural. Also included in the mural is a small black book on the left hand side of the bottom shelf that features a small, but distinctive Playboy bunny logo on the spine.

