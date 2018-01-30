‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Team Up for Some Shrinking Superhero Action in the Upcoming Marvel Film

Marvel has released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, their upcoming superhero film directed by Peyton Reed and a sequel to Ant-Man from 2015. Scott Lang (Paul Rudd as Ant-Man) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly as Wasp) team up for some super shrinking action and to dig up secrets of the past. Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to release in theaters on July 6th, 2018.
A new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.