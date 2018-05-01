Ant-Man and the Wasp Team Up to Uncover Secrets of Their Past in the Latest Trailer

Marvel unleashed a brand new trailer and poster for Ant-Man and The Wasp, the upcoming superhero film directed by Peyton Reed. The trailer follows Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they team up to dig up clues from their past. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set to hit theaters on July 6th, 2018.

In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.