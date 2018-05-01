Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Team Up to Uncover Secrets of Their Past in the Latest Trailer

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Marvel unleashed a brand new trailer and poster for Ant-Man and The Wasp, the upcoming superhero film directed by Peyton Reed. The trailer follows Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they team up to dig up clues from their past. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set to hit theaters on July 6th, 2018.

In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP