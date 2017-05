Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In a clip from the 2014 BBC One program Dolphins – Spy in the Pod, actor David Tennant narrated a fascinating clip in which an animatronic turtle captured the attention of a curious pod of bottlenose dolphins who graciously allowed the robotic terrapin to swim alongside. The American version of the same name premiered on PBS May 3rd, 2017.

Spy Turtle can film above and below the water to capture a unique perspective on the dolphins’ lives.