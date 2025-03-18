A Compassionate Animated Stick Figure Helps a Blue Friend Break Through the Throes of Addiction

The determined stick figure from Alan Becker‘s animated series “Animator vs.“ series helped out a blue friend who was stuck in the throes of addiction. The friend, who got hooked to colored buttons that changed the hue of the gray world for just a few moments, was a real challenge.

The stick figure held fast, encouraging the friend to take deep breaths in meditation. At some point the blue friend relapsed, but the stick figure pulled them back into breathing until all the taunting demons were driven away. At the end, the stick figure encourage the blue friend to look for the natural colors around them.

Animation vs. Addiction

As with previous videos, Becker and artist DJ Welch spoke about this powerful piece of work and the series in a subsequent video.