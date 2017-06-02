Animated Creatures Invade a Man’s Home

Storyboard artist Marty Cooper (a.k.a. “Hombre_McSteez“) has created “Animation Infestation,” a new animation where one man’s real life home is invated by animated creatures and items. Fans of Marty can help supports his awesome work on Patreon.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page
