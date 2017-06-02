Animated Creatures Invade a Man’s Home

Storyboard artist Marty Cooper (a.k.a. “Hombre_McSteez“) has created “Animation Infestation,” a new animation where one man’s real life home is invated by animated creatures and items. Fans of Marty can help supports his awesome work on Patreon.

A post shared by Marty Cooper (@hombre_mcsteez) on May 23, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

A post shared by Marty Cooper (@hombre_mcsteez) on May 24, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

A post shared by Marty Cooper (@hombre_mcsteez) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:42am PDT