Animated Creatures Invade a Man’s Home

Storyboard artist Marty Cooper (a.k.a. “Hombre_McSteez“) has created “Animation Infestation,” a new animation where one man’s real life home is invated by animated creatures and items. Fans of Marty can help supports his awesome work on Patreon.

An Animation Where One Man's Real Life Home is Overtaken by Animated Creatures and Items

