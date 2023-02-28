A Captivating Hand-Drawn Ballet of Everyday Items

French artist Alain Biet created an incredibly captivating animation featuring hand-drawn objects of everyday life dancing a veritable ballet around and alongside one another. The animation begins with a single pencil and evolves from there, a successive movement of related objects that eventually come full circle with each other.

An everyday object takes shape, drawn with precision by an artist’s hand. Then two, then three, then four… Superimposed, condensed, multiplied, thousands of documentary drawings in successive series come to life on the screen, composing a veritable visual symphony of everyday objects.

via Vimeo Staff Picks