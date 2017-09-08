Laughing Squid

Decidedly American Behaviors That Are Considered to Be Rude In Other Countries

by at on

The wonderfully plain-spoken series The Infographics Show explains via entertaining animation, a few of the decidedly typical behaviors of tourists from the United States that are considered to be rude in other cultures and countries around the world. Issues such as loudness, timeliness (or lack thereof) and public displays of affection are amongst the most concerning.

The question is, are the ‘yanks’ really that rude? That’s what we intend to find out in this episode of The Infographics Show, American Behaviors Considered Rude Around the World. Please be warned, there are a lot of stereotypes in here.

Infographics also took a look at taboos and superstitions around the world, noting that what may be verboten in one culture is fully embraced in another.


