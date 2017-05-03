Laughing Squid

Japanese Artist Creates Amazingly Intricate Sculptures Out of Cardboard

Japanese artist Monami Ohno has created an amazingly intricate collection of sculptures out of cardboard. She has built everything from the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars to a battle-ready military tank.

via RocketNews24

