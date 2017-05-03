Japanese Artist Creates Amazingly Intricate Sculptures Out of Cardboard

Japanese artist Monami Ohno has created an amazingly intricate collection of sculptures out of cardboard. She has built everything from the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars to a battle-ready military tank.
via RocketNews24
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page at on
Japanese artist Monami Ohno has created an amazingly intricate collection of sculptures out of cardboard. She has built everything from the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars to a battle-ready military tank.
via RocketNews24
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.