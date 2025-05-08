Why Someone With All the Money In the World Could Never Be Able to Spend Any of It

As part of their ongoing “What If?” series, Randall Munroe of xkcd and Henry Reich of MinutePhysics explained that even if a person was able to gather and keep all the money in the world in cash, they would not be able to use it as no one else would have any.

At any given time there is a certain amount in the world. Right now it’s somewhere north of 10 trillion and you want it all. It won’t necessarily do anything for you since without the cooperation of the outside world you probably won’t be able to spend it but maybe you can swim around in it.

‘All the Money In the World’ – ABC Weekend Special

A commenter remembered this little gem of an ABC Weekend Special from 1983 in which a teenage boy rescues a leprechaun and wishes for “All the Money in the World”.

A 13-year-old boy gets three wishes from a leprechaun and wishes for all the money in the world. He then learns about the real-life ramifications of such a wish.