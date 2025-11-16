Artist Sculpts Life Sized ‘Alien’ Xenomorph in 20 Days

Artist Jon Laymon shared how he sculpted a “life-sized” Xenomorph from the Alien franchise over the course of 20 days. Laymon said that he had started creating one over 20 years ago, but he preferred to build a new version from scratch.

l love “Aliens”. I started the first alien over 20 years ago. But the obsession for me started many, many years ago. …I could have finished the older alien, but I wasn’t really excited about the pose and how he was looking. Plus, I wanted to show you guys how I built one start to finish.

Laymon used only a few different materials to create this incredible sculpture.

20 days ago, this was a pile of steel that I had outside. two kits of epoxy, one box of spray foam, and a whole lot of ambition. I started that first Alien 20 years ago, and it’s pretty poetic that this one took 20 days.

