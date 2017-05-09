Laughing Squid

An Adorable Alien Xenomorph Plush

Russian artist Catherine Abanina (a.k.a. “Aba-Laba“) has created an adorable Alien Xenomorph plush that kills with cuteness and not razor sharp teeth. The handmade toy is available to purchase on her Etsy shop.

via Sci-Fi Design, MightyMega

