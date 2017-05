Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To celebrate Alien: Covenant invading theaters this week, Singapore artist Serene Teh (a.k.a. “saggyarmpit“) created an incredible Alien: Covenant flipbook animation that features a deadly Xenomorph attacking terrified passengers on a spacecraft.

Created with ink and cartridge papers, white-on-black sketched using Procreate on Ipad, printed on Naturalis vanilla 130gsm papers. Post-edited on Adobe Premiere.