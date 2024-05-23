Alice Cooper’s Daughter Tries to Use ‘School’s Out’ Lyrics Against Him in a 2004 Staples Commercial

In an amusing 2004 Staples commercial, a young actress (Madeleine Martin of Adventure Time) who plays the role of daughter to legendary rocker Alice Cooper, complains to her father about the accuracy of the lyrics to “School’s Out”. Cooper, who was busy shopping for back-to-school supplies, replied quite cleverly to his sullen daughter.

Daughter: I thought you said “school’s out forever”

Cooper: “No, no, no. The song goes “School’s out for summer”. Nice try.

