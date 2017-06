The fellas behind the awesome cooking show, SORTEDfood, demonstrate how to make their own alcoholic version of Butterbeer from the Harry Potter films. The full recipe is available on their website.

Step into Hogsmeade with this brilliant butter beer recipe. It’s alcoholic, it’s delicious, it slides down your throat like a dream. Complete with a foamy head, it really is the ultimate wizarding experience that you can now concoct at home! Warning: Seriously indulgent.