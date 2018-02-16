How to Turn a Giant Air Compressor Into a Fully Automatic Tennis Ball Gun

Finnish couple Lauri Vuohensilta and Anni Vuohensilta of the Beyond the Press channel showed how they turned a giant air compressor into a fully automatic high-speed tennis ball gun. They tested it out by shooting down a defenseless shopping cart and then they replaced the tennis balls with snow balls.

