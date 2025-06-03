A Clever AI-Generated Video Showing How Deepfakes Can Deceive Your Friends and Family

Filmmaker Travis Bible created a clever short video using Google Veo 3 showing how deepfakes can deceive people we care about, such as parents and grandparents. He also wanted to test how AI programs are evolving to become increasingly realistic, which, of course, was the point of his video.

I made this video for my parents. And maybe yours too. The internet already had a truth problem. In the wrong hands, AI video generators could throw gas on the fire. …But what about your parents? Or your grandparents? So I made this video to warn my parents about AI scams (And to test out Veo 3 to see first hand how these programs are evolving )

screenshot via Travis Bible

Bilbel was inspired to do this after a specific incident.

The other day I saw a video of a grandma who thought PS3 Grand Theft Auto was the news. And then Google released Veo 3 which looks about hundred times better than that … so yeah … we’re pretty much cooked. But maybe this video can help us boil a little slower.

screenshot via Travis Bible