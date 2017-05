Parents Austin and Lindsay Luchtenburg released a cute video featuring their adorable little daughter, Leni, who is trying super hard to get rid of her shadow by sternly telling it “no!” and to “get off!” She then attempts to wipe it away with her hand and bring her feet up off of the ground.

Get off, shadow! Get OFF ? i love you Leni! https://t.co/AOy6VWIgF3 — Lindsay Luchtenburg (@lmluchtenburg) May 9, 2017

via reddit