Adorable 2-Year-Old Girl Excitedly Completes a Toddler Obstacle Course

Scott Pelton of Bellingham, Washington shared footage of his super adorable 2-year-old daughter, Sloan, excitedly completing an obstacle course that ends with her setting off a bunch of stomp rockets.

Two year old daughter runs obstacle course

via Digg

