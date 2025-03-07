Adam Savage Joins Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker From ‘Muppet Labs’ For a Messy Gravity Test

Adam Savage of Tested joined Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his hapless assistant Beaker from Muppet Labs to test the theory of gravity by dropping random and messy items from a great height.

Their choices included apples, in honor of Sir Isaac Newton, groceries, and other food items, various electronics, and of course, a big pail of goop. As they were sending things over the edge, Savage explained why certain items fall faster than others.

What we’re dealing with here is air resistance. While each object is pulled by gravity at the same rate, differences in their size and shape can change the speed at which they fall through the air… This is why a feather and let’s say a 27,000 horsepower propeller driven Harbor Tugboat don’t hit the ground at the same time.