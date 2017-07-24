Laughing Squid

Adam Savage Went Incognito at Comic-Con 2017 Dressed as King Arthur From Excalibur

Adam Savage of Mythbusters and Tested went incognito at Comic-Con 2017 dressed as King Arthur from the 1981 film Excalibur. He was geared from head to toe in shiny armor made by amazing armorer Terry English, who also created the original armor for the film.

Adam fulfills his lifelong dream of becoming King Arthur from the film Excalibur at San Diego Comic-Con! Adam spent over a week at Terry’s shop assisting with this build, culminating in this beautiful shiny suit that’s surprisingly comfortable to move in!


