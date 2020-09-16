fbpx

A Percussive Backhanded Acoustic Guitar Cover of the Dick Dale Classic ‘Misirlou’ From ‘Pulp Fiction’

Alexandr Misko, the incredibly talented guitarist who plays beautiful fingerstyle covers of modern songs, performed a solo cover of Dick Dale‘s classic interpretation of the ancient Mediterranean folk song “Misirlou”, famously used by Quentin Tarantino in the film Pulp Fiction. Misko employed a remarkable backhand technique with his right hand while his left hand was soloing.

“Misirlou” – Classic surf rock hit but performed with an unexpected percussive twist on solo acoustic guitar.

