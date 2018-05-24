A Hilariously Absurd AI Explanation of Bitcoin Using Data Gathered via Predictive Keyboard Algorithms

Comedians Zack Bornstein, Jamie Brew, Rob Dubbin of Botnik Studies along with animator Felipe Dipoi, musician Kyle Rodriguez and and narrator Jonathan Roumie created a hilariously absurd video that explains the concept of Bitcoin through artificial intelligence. The data for the video was gathered through a predictive keyboard algorithm that parsed through dozens of Bitcoin explainers and pulled out the very best lines.
