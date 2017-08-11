Laughing Squid

Breaking Into a Russian Space Launch Facility to See an Abandoned Soviet Space Shuttle

Photographer and world traveler Bob Thissen of Exploring the Unbeaten Path and a team of adventurers went on a journey to the Baikonur Cosmodrome, world’s first and largest space launch facility in southern Kazakhstan. They checked out a hidden hangar housing an abandoned Soviet space shuttle that was part of the Buran program in the 1970s through the 1990s. Bob shared more photos from his excursion on Instagram and Facebook, and his website.

The craziest and most dangerous adventure ever! Hidden inside hangars in Baikonur you can find two Spaceshuttles dating back from the Space Race during the Cold War. The Buran programme was the largest and the most expensive in the history of Soviet Space Exploration. The project got canceled in 1993.

