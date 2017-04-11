Laughing Squid

A Wild Cover of the Duck Tales Theme Song Performed With Animal Vocalizations

Insane Cherry has taken the Duck Tales theme song and recut it to dub in amusing animal vocalizations for quite a wild rendition of the popular cartoon ditty. Here is the original version of the theme song.

