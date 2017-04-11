A Wild Cover of the Duck Tales Theme Song Performed With Animal Vocalizations

Insane Cherry has taken the Duck Tales theme song and recut it to dub in amusing animal vocalizations for quite a wild rendition of the popular cartoon ditty. Here is the original version of the theme song.
Advertisements
by Justin Page at on
Insane Cherry has taken the Duck Tales theme song and recut it to dub in amusing animal vocalizations for quite a wild rendition of the popular cartoon ditty. Here is the original version of the theme song.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.