A Startled Red Panda Rears Up on His Hind Legs In an Adorable Attempt to Intimidate a Large Rock

In 2016, a little red panda named JaJa exited his keep at Central Park Safari in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, he was suddenly startled by a large rock in front. In hopes of intimidating the unknown intruder, the tiny mammal adorably reared up on his hind legs to make himself seem bigger than he is. Once the threat was neutralized, JaJa got in close to investigate before going back inside.

