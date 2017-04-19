A See-Through Model Rocket Engine Burning in Slow Motion Showing How the Inner Workings Function

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Warped Perception filmed a see-through model rocket engine burning in slow motion to get an awesome up close look at how the inner workings function.

We make a See Through Model Rocket Engine to film the inner workings in 4k Slow Motion and Ultra Slow Motion. these are standard estes model rocket engines found everywhere on the planet and i always wanted to see how the burn, i figured i would cut one in half rig it and film it in slow motion and it looked really cool and definitely educational.

– 01:46 1st Burn 4K – 1500 Frames Per Sec

– 03:35 2nd Burn 4000 Frames Per Sec

– 05:09 3rd Burn 4K – 1500 Frames Per Sec.

Things to Notice: How the 2 stages of the rocket burn differently.