A See-Through Model Rocket Engine Burning in Slow Motion Showing How the Inner Workings Function

Warped Perception filmed a see-through model rocket engine burning in slow motion to get an awesome up close look at how the inner workings function.
We make a See Through Model Rocket Engine to film the inner workings in 4k Slow Motion and Ultra Slow Motion. these are standard estes model rocket engines found everywhere on the planet and i always wanted to see how the burn, i figured i would cut one in half rig it and film it in slow motion and it looked really cool and definitely educational.
– 01:46 1st Burn 4K – 1500 Frames Per Sec
– 03:35 2nd Burn 4000 Frames Per Sec
– 05:09 3rd Burn 4K – 1500 Frames Per Sec.
Things to Notice: How the 2 stages of the rocket burn differently.