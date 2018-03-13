A Preview of the Artwork in Volume 47 of Hi-Fructose: The New Contemporary Art Magazine

Volume 47 of Hi-Fructose: The New Contemporary Art Magazine has been announced and will feature artwork by talented contemporary artists from all over the globe. Artist Joan Cornellà will be featured on the cover of the new issue. Volume 47 of the quarterly art publication is currently available to pre-order from the Hi-Fructose website and is scheduled to ship on April 1st, 2018.
It’s the 47th volume of Hi-Fructose! The April volume of Hi-Fructose features include:
The strange world of Graham Yarrington, the controversial painted comics of Joan Cornellà, the cardboard installations of Dosshaus, the hip-hop infused paintings of Ken Flewellyn, the block prints of Roman Klonek. We take off the mask of Miss Meatface, garden at night with painter Adrian Cox, go into the lair of Wolfbat, rediscover the paintings of Esao Andrews. Plus: a special, 16-page glossy insert section dedicated to the paintings of Erik Jones, and a review of Skinner’s pop-up tribute to H.P. Lovecraft. Edited by Annie Owens and Attaboy.
