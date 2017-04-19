Laughing Squid

A Man Tries to Fix Crosswalk Light With a Stick Causing It to Come Crashing Down in the Street

Fixing a Traffic Light With a Stick

ViralHog shared dashcam footage of a Russian man attempting to fix a crosswalk light with a stick, but instead accidentally makes the already broken light come crashing down in the middle of the street.

