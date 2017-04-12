Laughing Squid

A High Resolution Solar System in a Bottle 3D Printed to Perfect Scale

In March we wrote about George Ioannidis of Little Planet Factory and his wonderful line of high resolution miniature planets, moons and solar systems. Since then Ioannidis has added a beautiful Solar System in a Bottle, 3D printed to scale.

A small bottle attempting to maintain the correct scale between the 8 planets of the solar system at a scale of 1:5,000,000,000. Much as in reality the entire bottle is almost entirely dominated by the volume (and mass) of the four gas giants while the four solid planets settle almost dust like in comparison at the bottom of it.

photos via Little Planet Factory

