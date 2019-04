Wil Wheaton, Anne Wheaton and Bonnie Burton were making a bunch of puns and came up with “A Flock of Seagals”. Wil then commisioned Joshua Ellingson to create artwork to turn it into a t-shirt that is currently being sold as a one-off design on Cotton Bureau.

This is one of those visual pun jokes that not everyone will get, but the people who get it will *totally* get it, you know?