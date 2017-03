Firebox is featuring a ceramic Crying Unicorn Candle ornament that sheds waxy rainbow-colored tears down the side of its face as the spiraled horn candle melts.

Just light the tip of its spiralled horn and the Crying Unicorn Candle bursts into tears, weeping a waxy rainbow of colors. Made from the purest white ceramic, this knowingly kitsch ornament comes with two spare horns so you can make it cry again and again.