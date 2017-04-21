Laughing Squid

A Creepy Glowing Rainbow Neon Zombie Special Effects Makeup Tutorial

by at on

Los Angeles professional beauty and special effects makeup artist Mykie of Glam&Gore has released a glowing and creepy special effects makeup tutorial where she demonstrates how to turn yourself into a rainbow neon zombie.

A post shared by mykie (@mykie_) on

