A Creepy Glowing Rainbow Neon Zombie Special Effects Makeup Tutorial

Los Angeles professional beauty and special effects makeup artist Mykie of Glam&Gore has released a glowing and creepy special effects makeup tutorial where she demonstrates how to turn yourself into a rainbow neon zombie.
by Justin Page at on
