A 66-Year Old Grandfather Is Moved to Tears Upon Seeing Color for the First Time in His Life

A group of siblings pitched in together to buy for their father a pair of EnChroma glasses, the amazing optical wear that allows those who are colorblind to see color, which were presented to him while his grandson Carson Stafford captured his response, which was instantaneous. Carson’s “Papa” was absolutely moved to tears, taking the glasses on and off as if he couldn’t believe it was real. Later in the evening, the group sat down to watch a very colorful animated film during which Papa marveled at what he had been missing.

See how the sun goes down in there like that? It was fuzz and haze, it wasn’t like a distinct ray.

via reddit