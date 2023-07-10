99 Year Old Man Draws Faces in Dirt With His Cane

Artist Javier Gallego Ramirez captured heartwarming footage of a 99 year old man who draws faces in the dirt with his cane during his daily visit to a local park in Madrid. Ramirez stated that he thinks this man is an inspiration to younger generations.

(translated) A respectful graffiti artist, one of those who does not stain walls, walls, or public furniture. Let it serve as an imitation to the young people!!

The Good News Movement spoke with this gentleman about his art and his age.

He says he always draws faces. When he says his age, he says I didn’t want to have this many.

via Boing Boing