87 Year Old Woman Cosplays as a Guilty Olenna Tyrell on an Iron Throne Wheelchair at DragonCon

An 87 year old woman attending DragonCon 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia garnered a great deal of attention as she came in on a rolling iron throne, elegantly dressed as Olenna Tyrell of Highgarden and holding a sign that said “It Was Me”. Accompanied by her daughter and granddaughter also in Game of Thrones costumes, the women made quite a formidable trio.

After the event, the woman’s granddaughter shared a video that showed her grandmother’s reaction to what people were saying about her cosplay costume.