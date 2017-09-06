Laughing Squid

87 Year Old Woman Cosplays as a Guilty Olenna Tyrell on an Iron Throne Wheelchair at DragonCon

An 87 year old woman attending DragonCon 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia garnered a great deal of attention as she came in on a rolling iron throne, elegantly dressed as Olenna Tyrell of Highgarden and holding a sign that said “It Was Me”. Accompanied by her daughter and granddaughter also in Game of Thrones costumes, the women made quite a formidable trio.

After the event, the woman’s granddaughter shared a video that showed her grandmother’s reaction to what people were saying about her cosplay costume.

During and after Dragoncon 2017, people have had an amazing outpouring of love and support for my grandmother, and have been sharing her picture everywhere on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media sites. We’re still catching up and seeing all of the pictures and responses to her cosplay, but I was amazed to see how many articles featured her and the overwhelmingly positive responses to her. She of course is from the generation that if it’s not on TV it doesn’t count, so I tried to impress upon her just how many people have seen her picture.


