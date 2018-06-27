Man Films One Second of Himself Every Day as He Bikes Across All 16 German States in 80 days

After moving to Germany from Belgium, a man named Carl decided he wanted to get know his new home by biking through all 16 states within the country. Over course the trip, Carl filmed one second from each day of the 80 day journey, creating a quick-moving timelapse as seen from his point of view.

My name is Carl, I am from Belgium and three months ago I moved to Germany. Three years ago I met Carina, a German girl, in Thailand. Now we moved in together in Cologne and I am bicycling through Germany for the next three months in order to get to know my new home country.

via reddit