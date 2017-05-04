Laughing Squid

8-Year-Old Indian Boy Sets New Distance Record for Limbo Skating Under Bars

8-year-old skating prodigy Tiluck Keisam from Manipur, India has broken his own Guinness World Record for going the farthest distance limbo skating under bars. The little all-star traveled an astonishing 475 feet 7 inches beneath poles that were a little under 12 inches high.

Tiluck set his first limbo skating record back in December 2015 with a distance of 380 feet 5 inches.

The eight-year-old from India has already won a number of medals in local skating competitions, but decided to take on the Guinness World Records challenge to inspire other young kids. To achieve the record, he had to keep his hands and lower arms off the floor at all times. (read more)

