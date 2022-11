An Ever-Expanding Animation of Colorful Life on the 796th Floor of a Giant Imaginary Space Station

0x00 created an incredible, ever-expanding animation that imagines the colorful life on the 796th floor of a giant space station. Each section of the animation is a microcosm filled with memes, games, films, characters, and popular culture from everyday life.

The goal of the project is to create as huge animation as possible, with many references to movies, games, anime and memes.

via Boing Boing