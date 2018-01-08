Taras Kulakov the “Crazy Russian Hacker” released a video where he opens a 65-year-old sleeping bag that was vacuum sealed in a metal can. The U.S. Military packaged the sleeping bags in sardine-like cans back in 1952.
