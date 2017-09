Me and my son were at a local dirt pit. Each time we loaded the truck I let him sit on my lap and to learn the controls. On our last load, I felt he was comfortable enough to do it on his own. So I stepped out, turned on the camera, and let him do his thing!

A father in Pearl River, Louisiana captured footage of his 5-year-old son operating a giant backhoe. The awesome little kid successfully scooped up some dirt and dropped into the back of a dump truck.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!