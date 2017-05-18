A Build It Yourself 4WD Arduino Robot Car Kit

SainSmart has created a fun, build it yourself 4WD arduino robot cat kit that will help you learn the “basics of robotics, applications of Arduino, and the building process as you construct a real robotic car.” The kit is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $77.99 (18% off retail price).

Robotics can be a difficult hobby to jump into, but Arduino and the 4WD Robot Platform make it easy for you to build a complete robot with ease! By utilizing some Arduino components, this combo helps you learn the basics of robotics, applications of Arduino, and the building process as you construct a real robotic car.

– MEGA 2560 microcontroller board has ability to control car while connected to a computer

– Arduino Sensor Shield allows you to connect to various modules like sensors, servos, relays, buttons, potentiometers, & more

– Latest 4WD aluminum mobile robot platform holds many controllers, drivers, sensors, & RF modules