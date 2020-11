Artist Jack Bowers created an incredible optical illusion with a 3D mural of a Necker Cube, an ambiguous drawing that appears to change shape depending upon the viewing perspective. Bowers’ work ranked seventh out of ten in the 2019 Optical Illusion Contest.

This video asserts that we must question our assumptions about perspective. The Renaissance helped us understand how we see 3-D distance visually, and today’s science confirms that there is more to the story.

via Nag on the Lake