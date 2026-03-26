Melting 357 Individual Crayons Into One Giant Multicolored Drawing Tool

Connor of Connor Creates used a vintage Crayola piggy bank and a length of rubber pipe to make a mold, turning 357 individual crayons into a giant, multicolored drawing tool.

This here is a regular crayon. It’s yellow, three and a half inches long, and reminds me of my childhood. But what if I could take hundreds of them and turn them into a giant sized one? After all, they are just wax. So maybe I can melt them down into an epic multicolored drawing tool.

Connor shared the process of making the mold, finding the crayons, chopping them up, and cooking them down, and pouring the mixture into the mold. When it was finally unveiled, Conor added his final touch.

I’m really happy that the mold worked out. Like, this is a proper crayon shape. And it’s almost done. I’m really excited to see how it draws. But there’s one final thing I got to do. All crayons have a label like this. And my first thought was to wrap it in construction paper. But I didn’t really like how it covered up so much of the cool colors. So instead, I made my own, printed it,

When the giant crayon was finished, Conor called in the expert to test it out.