A Incredible Star Wars Christmas Light Show Set to a Dubstep EDM Remix of ‘The Imperial March’

Matt Johnson of Living Light Shows and his family turned their San Antonio, Texas home into an incredible 2017 Star Wars themed Christmas light show set to Klayton Celldweller‘s dubstep EDM remix of composer John Williams‘ iconic “The Imperial March” theme song from Star Wars.
We previously wrote about their 2015 and 2016 light shows.
This 2017 Star Wars light show is located in downtown San Antonio, Texas at Dignowity Park and runs nightly from 6pm to 10pm until New Years. The show Celebrates the launch of the new movie Star Wars The Last Jedi which will be released December 15th.